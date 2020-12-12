Grow with KARE: Christmas tree stands

Regardless of the type of Christmas tree you pick out ... a good stand makes all the difference.

We love our balsam in the KARE Backyard from the Rum River Tree Farm. Southview Design selected it and brought it in along with all the other greens.

There are three main things to remember when you purchase a tree stand.

The first is the base of the stand. A wider base can generally hold a taller tree. The base should note how tall a tree it is rated for. You definitely don't want it tipping over!

The second is that the opening where you set the tree is wide enough to fit your trunk. Measure it before you head to choose a tree. Never trim bark off from the outside of the trunk to fit the tree in the stand. The tree takes up water around the edge of the trunk, and trimming that off will only ensure crisp needles falling on the floor as the tree dries out.

Last, make sure it holds enough water. A good stand will hold at least a gallon of water. Check it daily, but you probably won't have to add water everyday if your stand is big enough.

Our friends at Eagan's Family Handyman Magazine have allowed us to share their list of the Nine Best Christmas Tree Stands of 2020.