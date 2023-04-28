Grow with KARE: Companion planting & combinations to avoid

You'll want to avoid planting some of these veggies and flowers together because they just don’t get along.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We've talked a few times about companion planting with veggies and flowers that grow well together, but there are also combinations that don’t work well.



Tomatoes and potatoes, for example, should not be planted next to each other. Both are susceptible to blight and one infected plant will quickly spread to all.

Alliums like onions, garlic and chives, leech a natural chemical into the soil that stunts the growth of legumes. Alliums should be kept away from legumes like beans and peas.

For a similar reason, strawberries shouldn’t be planted with brassicas like cabbage or broccoli.

Sometimes members of the same plant family should be kept apart. Keep some space between carrots and dill for example to avoid cross-pollination that can result in some funky-tasting veggies.

Cucumbers can also take up the taste of what grows around them. Keep basil away from your cucumber vines.

But don’t get too caught up in the rules. Plant what you like to eat.

The lessons are never ending in gardening and we all learn a little something each session.

A garden journal is a great way to keep track of those lessons!

