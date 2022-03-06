Grow with KARE: Compost tea

You’re seven days away from the best fertilizer your plants can get. Here's how and why to make compost tea.

You’re seven days away from the best fertilizer your plants can get. This goes for flowers, vegetables, fruit... anything! In a container or right in the ground... absolutely everything!

It’s compost tea. Bobby wasn’t a fan and I’ve been trying to convince him for years... he’s finally on board! It’s amazing stuff.

Compost tea provides your plants with completely balanced nutrients without the salt that most synthetic fertilizers contain. But more than that, there’s no risk of over-fertilizing either. It’s foolproof.

Here’s how to make it.

Combine finished or nearly finished compost and water in a bucket. Try not to use city water... rainwater, distilled or well water is best. Let sit for a week covered and out of direct sunlight, giving it a stir once or twice a day. Then strain it out and use it to water your plants. Let the leftover compost do double duty by adding it to your containers or garden to improve the soil.

Get dirty and have fun!

