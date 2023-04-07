Grow with KARE: Early spring flowers

Hellebores are also called Lenten roses. They are some of the first to bloom and longest lasting. Pick a partial shade location that is protected from the harshest of winter conditions.

Dainty white snowdrops often bloom before the snow has all melted.

Daffodils are a favorite of mine because nothing eats them! The sunny yellow is perfect for spring.

Pasque flower and prairie smoke are great native choices!

Winter aconite is another great yellow choice.

Grape Hyacinth is another great bulb for early color in your garden.

Crocus are too… little cups of purple, yellow and white.

Bloodroot is another favorite of mine with a daisy-like white flower that contrasts the still brown, bare ground.

Primrose are less common but come in a wide variety of colors to partial or even deep shade.

Look for trillium in the dappled light of the forest understory.

Bleeding hearts are perhaps the biggest plant for early spring blooms that come in white, pink or red.

Forget-me-nots can be aggressive.