x
Grow with KARE: Early spring flowers

We are all longing for lots of flowers. While they are a bit scarce in early spring, there are choices for your yard that can give you the earliest blooms possible!
Credit: hivaka - stock.adobe.com

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This time of year, we're all longing for lots of flowers. While they are a bit few and far between in early spring, there are some choices for your yard that can give you the earliest blooms possible. Pick from these early spring favorites.  

  • Hellebores are also called Lenten roses. They are some of the first to bloom and longest lasting. Pick a partial shade location that is protected from the harshest of winter conditions.  

  • Dainty white snowdrops often bloom before the snow has all melted.  

  • Daffodils are a favorite of mine because nothing eats them! The sunny yellow is perfect for spring.  

  • Pasque flower and prairie smoke are great native choices! 

  • Winter aconite is another great yellow choice. 

  • Grape Hyacinth is another great bulb for early color in your garden. 

  • Crocus are too… little cups of purple, yellow and white.  

  • Bloodroot is another favorite of mine with a daisy-like white flower that contrasts the still brown, bare ground.  

  • Primrose are less common but come in a wide variety of colors to partial or even deep shade.  

  • Look for trillium in the dappled light of the forest understory. 

  • Bleeding hearts are perhaps the biggest plant for early spring blooms that come in white, pink or red. 

  • Forget-me-nots can be aggressive. 

  • So can Siberian Squill. So much so that I recommend against this one.  

