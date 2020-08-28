Grow with KARE: Favorite fall bloomers

We're in the final stage of the bloom season now ... the late summer and fall bloomers are shining.

If you have space (there's always room for one more) and are looking to add some late season color, here's our favorite perennials!

Fall is a great time to plant and add to the garden with cooler weather and more consistent moisture on the way. Be sure to water the newly planted flowers all the way up until the ground is frozen, which is typically November.