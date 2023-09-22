Grow with KARE: How to choose drought-tolerant vegetables for your garden

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Seasonal drought is normal, and in some years, it can be quite severe. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a thriving garden. Remember these veggies when you start planning next year’s layout.

As a general rule, if you can choose between two varieties of the same vegetable, pick the one with the fewest days to maturity. You’ll find that information on the seed packet or plant tag when you purchase. The quicker the vegetable grows, the less water it will need overall.