Grow with KARE: Keeping geraniums in bloom all summer

Geraniums are a summer staple that make your home look great, but there are a few things to keep them at their best.

Example video title will go here for this video

Geraniums are a popular summer staple in porch pots and deck boxes everywhere. But keeping them looking their best requires some effort and a few simple tips.

First, give them sun. Geraniums love all the sun they can get. Bottom line, more sun means more blooms.

Next, make sure to deadhead. Cut off old blossoms once they are fading. This encourages the plant to produce new flowers.

Think small when it comes to containers. Geraniums like to be tucked in cozy, so don’t put them in a pot too big. Crowd them in a bit with a small pot for one plant, or a slightly larger one for a few plants together nestled together.

Snip off dead or dying leaves regularly. This allows the plant to put its energy into new flowers, rather than trying to save these leaves.

Feed them! An all-purpose fertilizer is fine. One with higher potassium - the third number on the label - will help encourage more flowers. Feed according to the instructions on the label.

Lastly, water when the time is right. Geraniums don’t like their soil too wet, so let it dry out between waterings. And make sure your container has drainage holes in the bottom to allow excess water to escape.

These simple steps will have your geraniums looking better than your neighbor's all summer long!

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Grow with KARE: