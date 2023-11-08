Grow with KARE: Discouraging ticks in your garden

Gardening is good for you in so many ways, but ticks can keep you from enjoying your yard. Here are some easy ways to keep them away.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Gardening is good for you in so many ways, but there are some nasty critters that can keep you from enjoying your yard. Today we’re specifically talking about ticks and ways to discourage them from making your space their own.

One of my favorite products for a number of reasons, diatomaceous earth is quite effective against ticks.

It’s made from powdered fossils from the ancient ocean, completely safe for you, your kids and your pets. The powder scratches the tick’s outer skin, which dehydrates them and they die. It has the same effect on many garden pests. The ticks are killed either if the diatomaceous earth is directly applied or if they crawl over it at a later time.

Sprinkle it over your lawn and reapply after a rain.

Neem oil is also a favorite for many bug problems. It’s made from the oil inside a neem tree seed and works by blocking oxygen.

Recipe:

2 tsp Neem oil

4 cups water

A small squirt of Castile soap

OR

6 Tbsp Neem oil

1-gallon of water

A small squirt of Castile soap

While I usually recommend a longer lawn for maintaining moisture, mowing your grass shorter is a great way to help control ticks. Mow low and often if ticks are a problem in your lawn.

Watering your plants and lawn also gives ticks the moisture they need to survive. Another way to control ticks is to avoid sprinklers that water everything at once and instead, water each plant individually or use a sprinkler only where you really need it.

Choose of or a few of these methods… whichever is right for you and your yard!

Watch more of Grow with KARE:

Watch the latest gardening tips and tricks in our YouTube playlist and don't forget to join the Grow with KARE Facebook group:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+