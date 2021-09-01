Grow with KARE: Lighting for house plants

For a lot of reasons, having houseplants in the winter is a great idea. But the key to house plant success is the right light.

For a lot of reasons, having house plants in the winter is a great idea. They help with air quality, provide a winter hobby, and can brighten your mood.

But the key to house plant success is the right light. Different plants thrive in different light. So buying a plant that suits your home's lighting might be the most important thing to houseplant success.

Bright light: Ideally find a south-facing window or, alternatively, a west-facing window to get the maximum amount of light.

Bright indirect light: Locate near a south or west-facing window, but not directly in the sun's rays.

Medium light: Locate in a bright room, but not in direct sunlight. Think the opposite side of the room from a south or west-facing window - or consider in a bright room with an east or large north-facing window.

Low light: Ideal for a north or east-facing room - or a room with just a small window.

When you go looking to buy a plant be thinking: "Does my house have the right space and lighting for this plant?"