Grow with KARE: Long blooming perennials

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some of our favorite perennials are here and gone in an instant, and we love them anyway — think peonies and lilacs.

But the garden can very much benefit from some long blooming perennials. Here’s a few to try that keep blooms in your space all season long:

Yarrow is a great choice, and perhaps a bit underrated. Its long-lasting flowers provide a great landing space and food source for butterflies and it can stand some drought, too.

Purple cone flower, balloon flower, Russian sage and phlox are great choices for those of you looking for some purple color.

For the lily-lovers in the group, the popular Stella de Oro are a consistent bloomer for much of the summer season. They're also easy to find at garden centers.

If you’re into daisies, the ox eye, sometimes called false sunflower, also stands out as a brilliant yellow. Shasta daisies and gloriosa daisies provide a long season as well.

Invigorate dry areas with blanket flower or Helen’s flower.

For groundcover options try stonecrop or dianthus, specifically ‘Firewitch’ ‘Bath’s Pink’ varieties. Deadhead the dianthus for best results.

And for the shady garden, fringed bleeding hearts and hellebores are your best choice!

Here’s a few more options to try!

Anthemis

Threadleaf coreopsis

Fumewart

Cransebill

Liatris

Blue flax

Plume poppy

Catmint

Salvia (deadhead)

Speedwell

