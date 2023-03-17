Grow with KARE: March garden chores

Even though it's still frozen outside with a bunch of snow covering our garden beds, there is a March to do list of chores to get started on.

Example video title will go here for this video

"Technically" it’s spring (meteorological spring, anyway) but gardening season obviously isn’t in full swing yet. Not in the wake of yet another stormy event that left additional snow and ice on those buried beds.

Here's a bit of good news for those with green thumbs: If you have the itch to get going, there are some garden chores to do in March.

First, make a drawing and plan out your garden. Consider rotating crops so they aren’t planted in the same spot as last year. A little research on companion planting would be a good idea as well.

If you’d like a few indoor blooms early in the season, cut some branches off your forsythia, plum tree or another spring-blooming shrub to force it indoors. We have more instructions with this story online on how to do this.

If you have shrubs that have become overgrown and no longer flower very well, they will benefit from a complete overhaul. Cut the whole shrub down to within a foot of the ground and let it regrow. It’s a drastic move, but sometimes necessary. You'll have blooms again in a few years.

Trim up, repot and fertilize your indoor plants, especially those that will be relocating outside for the summer months.

Once it does finally begin to thaw outside, turn your compost pile.

Trim up your fruit trees and grape vines while you can still see the shape before they leaf out.

And finally, get your summer bulbs and tubers started like dahlias and begonias.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Grow with KARE: