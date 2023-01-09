Grow with KARE: Minnesota State Fair Healing Garden

Established in 2019, this State Fair garden brings peaceful and positive energy to its visitors.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — The healing garden at the state fair is a great place to find some quiet shade.

It’s planted with healing plants like lavender, currant, chamomile, sage and so many more. The sound of running water is a soothing change of pace from the fried foods and noise elsewhere on the fairgrounds.

Established in 2019, this State Fair garden brings peaceful and positive energy to its visitors. Anyone can sit and enjoy the sound of rushing water from multiple waterfalls, which provides a sense of relaxation.

The garden is also filled with healing and medicinal plants, including calendula, aloe, chamomile, angelica, peppermint, elderberry, ashwagandha, passionflower and more.

Learn more about these plants with educational signage throughout the garden.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Grow with KARE: