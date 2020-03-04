Grow with KARE: Nature's toilet paper

For some of us, toilet paper is hard to come by these days. So if you're really in a jam, Mother Nature does grow some natural toilet paper. But be sure you have done your research and are sure of what you are picking!

If you do choose to use some natural toilet paper it's a good idea to test it first by rubbing the elaf over a small area of your body like an arm and wait to see if you have a reaction. Again, always do your research and make sure you are certain of the plant before using it in any way.