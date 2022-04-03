Grow with KARE: Newspaper pots

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Making newspaper pots is an easy and cheap way to get seeds started this spring.

Roll the newspaper piece around a cylinder object like a jar or can to make a paper tube. Your fold should face into the tube.

Working with the non-folded edge, fold in about 1” of the tube to make the bottom of your planter. The folds should be overlapping to make a complete closed bottom that retains the shape of your tube.

Working with the folded edge, fold again inside to strengthen the tube. This end should remain completely open.

Note: It helps to keep several newspaper pots together in a tray for stability. When planting you may either cut/tear off the bottom of the pot or simply place it in your garden or container to grow!