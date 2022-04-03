Grow with KARE: Newspaper pots

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Making newspaper pots is an easy and cheap way to get seeds started this spring.
Here are the steps to follow:
Cut a 5” strip of newspaper horizontally across a full newspaper page.
Fold a 1” strip along the long edge of your cut piece.
Roll the newspaper piece around a cylinder object like a jar or can to make a paper tube. Your fold should face into the tube.
Slide the newspaper tube off the jar.
Working with the non-folded edge, fold in about 1” of the tube to make the bottom of your planter. The folds should be overlapping to make a complete closed bottom that retains the shape of your tube.
Working with the folded edge, fold again inside to strengthen the tube. This end should remain completely open.
Fill with soil and a seed or two. Water as needed.
Note: It helps to keep several newspaper pots together in a tray for stability. When planting you may either cut/tear off the bottom of the pot or simply place it in your garden or container to grow!
