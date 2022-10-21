Grow with KARE: How to plant a non-messy native garden

Native pollinator gardens are amazing for so many reasons, but they don't have to look messy and wild.

EDINA, Minn. — Native pollinator gardens are amazing for so many reasons, but they don't have to look messy and wild. They can fit into even the most polished neighborhoods.

First, the benefits:

Support native wildlife and pollinators

Native plants are easier to grow

Low maintenance

No soil amendments needed

No need to water

Drought and heat tolerant

Able to survive even our harshest winters

Beautiful flowers with color all season

The newly planted native pollinator garden at Sloane's Beauty Bar in Edina is a great example of how Minnesota native plants can nicely fit into a city or neighborhood setting without looking like a weed patch.

Bordering along the sidewalk with prairie dropseed adds flair to the edge while establishing the garden border for a more formal look.

Many native gardens don't use mulch but we did here again to add to the more polished look as well as keep moisture in and weeds down for the first growing season.

Planting in clumps instead of random spacing is great for pollinators looking for a big feast but also shows the space was designed with plants from Minnesota Native Landscapes.