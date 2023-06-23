Grow with Kare: Peonies of all shapes and colors

More than the classic doubles, peonies can take on many forms. You’ve been missing out of you haven’t explored all the different forms of peonies!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — When we think of peonies, many of us will picture full flowers with many petals that form a ball of beauty.

But peonies can take on many forms, each with its own appeal. You’ve been missing out if you haven’t explored all the different forms of peonies!

Single peonies are simplistic beauty with one or two rows of large petals surrounding a yellow center of stamens.

With Japanese form peonies, some of those stamens have transformed into small petals.

The stamens on anemone form peonies have transformed into slender petals called petalodes.

Bomb-form peonies, sometimes called bomb doubles, have one or two rows of large petals that surround a mound of smaller petals of the same color.

Semi doubles bring several rows of large petals surrounding a yellow center of stamens.

Then of course there are the beautiful doubles, where all the stamens have transformed into full petals.

Try and pick a favorite. It’s nearly impossible.

Watch more of Grow with KARE:

Watch the latest gardening tips and tricks in our YouTube playlist and don't forget to join the Grow with KARE Facebook group:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+