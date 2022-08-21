Grow with KARE: Plant a fall garden now!

It's not too late! Get some seeds in the ground now for a fall crop.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You might have a collection (like us) of seeds from the spring or even seasons past that never got planted. Now is a great time to look through those and get whatever cool-season crops you find into the ground. Late summer into fall is a great time for a second round of gardening.

Plus, having something growing in the soil keeps it healthy and deters weeds from taking over.

The key is knowing which vegetables, and the secret lies in knowing the “days to maturity" — which you can find on your seed packet.

Really anything with a maturity of less than 60 days should be worthwhile for planting right now. Many choices don’t have to reach full maturity before eating.

Carrots, beets, peas and cabbage are great options. You might just be harvesting before they are full size.

Crops that thrive in cool fall conditions are also a good choice

Think brussel sprouts, kale, broccoli and kohlrabi.

Surface soil temperatures are in the 80s, which is nice and warm to help seeds sprout fast. You'll likely see sprouts in just a few days.

Summer veggies like peppers, tomatoes and corn won’t mature in time from seed, but if you spot plants at your garden center (probably on sale) then go ahead and bring them home!

