Grow with KARE: Pumpkins for pigs

From the Arboretum to the KARE Backyard to Spring Farm Sanctuary, our pumpkins, gourds and squash had quite the travel season!

The more than 300 squash, pumpkins and gourds that so beautifully decorated the KARE Backyard were organically and superbly grown with love at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum by our friends John and Jenny Thull.

It would seem such a waste to just toss them!

So instead, about 100 of them were trucked just west to Spring Farm Sanctuary in Long Lake. There, farm animals are rescued, many of them from neglect or abuse. They certainly deserve a treat!

Big thanks to SouthView Design for helping us with the transport.

We intended the pumpkins for the pigs, but as it turned out several of the animals loved them!

The cows, chickens, ducks, goats and sheep all had a nibble along with the pigs.

The rest of the pumpkins, gourds and squash went into compost, where they will support next year's flowers and veggies.

The compost is a great place for your leftover pumpkins too! Don't just toss them in the trash.

And if you'd like to learn more about Spring Farm Sanctuary visit their website. If able, please consider them on Minnesota's Give to the Max day coming up.