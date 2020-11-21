Grow with KARE: Puppies and plants during the pandemic

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are so many of us jumping on the pandemic puppy bandwagon, but new puppies and houseplants don’t always make the best of friends. Here’s a list of both toxic and non-toxic houseplants you should keep in mind with your new fur babies.
TOXIC
- Aloe
- Amaryllis
- Asparagus fern
- Australian ivy palm
- Caladium
- California ivy
- Chinese jade
- Cornstalk plant
- Cutleaf philodendron (swiss cheese plant)
- Cyclamen
- Devil's ivy
- Dieffenbachia
- Dracaena
- English ivy
- Fern palm
- Glacier ivy
- Golden pothos
- Grass palm
- Jade plant
- Kalanchoe
- Lace fern
- Lacy tree philodendron
- Monstera deliciosa
- Mother in laws tongue (snake plant)
- Palm lily
- paper white
- Tradescantia
- Umbrella tree
NON-TOXIC
- Spider plant
- African violet
- Boston fern
- Bottle palm
- Burro's tail
- Calathea
- Christmas cactus
- Christmas palm
- Dwarf Date Palm
- Dwarf Feather Palm
- Dwarf Palm
- Dwarf Royal Palm
- Ivy peperomia
- Lady palm
- Maiden fern
- Peperomias (many varieties)
- Pony tail palm
- Umbrella plant
A full list is available from the ASPCA and also includes which plants are safe and not safe for anyone adopting a new kitty!