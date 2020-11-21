x
Grow with KARE: Puppies and plants during the pandemic

Puppies and plants can be a dangerous mix. Laura and Bobby tell us which can be toxic to your curious pup and which are harmless.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are so many of us jumping on the pandemic puppy bandwagon, but new puppies and houseplants don’t always make the best of friends. Here’s a list of both toxic and non-toxic houseplants you should keep in mind with your new fur babies.

TOXIC

  • Aloe
  • Amaryllis
  • Asparagus fern
  • Australian ivy palm
  • Caladium
  • California ivy
  • Chinese jade
  • Cornstalk plant
  • Cutleaf philodendron (swiss cheese plant)
  • Cyclamen
  • Devil's ivy
  • Dieffenbachia
  • Dracaena
  • English ivy
  • Fern palm
  • Glacier ivy
  • Golden pothos
  • Grass palm
  • Jade plant
  • Kalanchoe
  • Lace fern
  • Lacy tree philodendron
  • Monstera deliciosa
  • Mother in laws tongue (snake plant)
  • Palm lily
  • paper white
  • Tradescantia
  • Umbrella tree

NON-TOXIC

  • Spider plant
  • African violet
  • Boston fern
  • Bottle palm
  • Burro's tail
  • Calathea
  • Christmas cactus
  • Christmas palm
  • Dwarf Date Palm
  • Dwarf Feather Palm
  • Dwarf Palm
  • Dwarf Royal Palm
  • Ivy peperomia
  • Lady palm
  • Maiden fern
  • Peperomias (many varieties)
  • Pony tail palm
  • Umbrella plant

A full list is available from the ASPCA and also includes which plants are safe and not safe for anyone adopting a new kitty!

   

