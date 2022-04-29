Mulch versus rocks, what is best for your yard?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are things to consider when choosing ground covering for your yard.
Laura and Bobby discuss the pros and cons of mulch versus rocks.
Pros
Biodegradable, feeds the plants over time
One study says mulch can double the growth rate
Attractive
Less cost investment initially
Retains moisture
Reduces weeds
Big variety of looks and colors
Adds heat in the winter and cool in the summer
Reduce erosion
Cons
Need to replace
Can blow or float out of the garden bed
Can harbor weed seeds and jumping worms if you buy low quality
Rocks
Pros
One time purchase
Big variety of looks, sizes and colors
Weed prevention
Great for rock and cactus gardens
Won’t blow away in the wind
Cons
Expensive initial investment
Can heat up too much and damage plants
Weeds eventually grow in between, hard to weed
Can weed with a flame torch
End up in the grass, damage the mower
Removing is THE WORST JOB EVER if you change your mind