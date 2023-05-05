Grow with KARE: Royal Flowers

To celebrate the new King we are sharing our favorite flowers that have been named after members of the royal family.

First up, roses. There are several roses named after members of the royal family. The Queen Elizabeth rose is of course a popular one and was named after she took the throne in the 1950s. The platinum Jubilee rose honored her 70th year on the throne. There are also the Princess Anne, Duke of Edinburgh, William and Catherine, and a Diana, Princess of Wales roses.

Princess Diana is also the namesake of a gorgeous dahlia and a clematis along with the Prince William clematis, Prince Charles Clematis and the Elizabeth clematis.

Back a few generations, we have Queen Victoria lobelia. Princess Margaret is the subject of a gladiola and a peony.

The Queen Mum agapanthus is a lesser known flower.

The newest generation of Royals have been included as well. Princess Charlotte Chrysanthemum, Prince Louis Clematis and Georgie Boy Daffodil honor the new King’s grandchildren.

