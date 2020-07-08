Grow with KARE: Seeds to plant for a second harvest

There are several veggies that thrive in the cooler temperatures that come with fall. Use up the extra garden space for a second chance crop!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You've probably harvested the peas, some carrots, beets, beans and such. Pulling those plants out leaves space in the garden, and now is the perfect time to plant new seeds for a second crop that you can harvest late fall.

Just like some veggies thrive in the cool spring weather, many also love the dropping temperatures that are forecast in the coming months.

Look for seeds that have a "days to maturity" label of 60 days or less. You can push it to 65 or 70 and hope mother nature has a warm fall in mind! Here's a few to try.

Carrots

Beets

Peas

Kholrabi

Turnips

Kale

Lettuce or greens

Beans

Green onions or scallions

Radishes

Spinach

Swiss chard

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Zucchini (as long as we don't get an early frost!)

Almost any root vegetable is a good choice.