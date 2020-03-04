Grow with KARE: Shop local and pick up curbside!

Of late there's been such a great emphasis on shopping local and supporting local businesses. Your local greenhouse or garden center is no different.

For this early spring, we're home and it's got us thinking about gardening. There are some things you can do. You can plant some flowers.

"The weather's been beautiful. it's been gorgeous. We still have a ton of stuff for people to buy. Lots of pansies and other fun spring stuff that, while people are at home, it's more important than ever," says Nikki Filkins of Sailer's Greenhouse.

What does this season mean for you guys getting through this?

"We've been trying to do a lot of inspiration via social media. We're almost changing a little more to personal shopping," She explains. "People can all message us and tell us what you want and we shop around the greenhouse for ya. That's what's working for us right now. We're taking it day by day."

Why is it important for people to think of their local greenhouses right now?

"This is our business and this is what we do. We grow all winter long for days like this ... for springs like this. We sell all of our product in a very short amount of time. So we need that continuing support from people to keep us in business, to keep us going."