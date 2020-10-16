x
Grow with KARE: Shrubs with fall color

It's not just trees that can look beautiful this time of year. Shrubs can bring fall color to your yard too!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's not just trees that can look beautiful this time of year, shrubs can bring fall color to your yard too!

Here's some of our favorites:

  • Hydrangea: Many of us have these in the garden and for good reason! The flowers last through fall and well into winter!
  • Winterberry: These bright red berries are great for color into winter, but they are poisonous so pet owners and parents beware.
  • Rhododendron: Known for it's early spring blooms, I love the fall color of deep red mixed with dark green of my rhododendron.
  • Azaleas are another spring bloom that delivers in the fall.
  • Viburnums come in all shapes and sizes so they can fit into any landscape. The bright red berries are a bonus to the fall color from reddish orange leaves.
  • Beautyberry brings unexpected purple! The leaves are a deep burgundy to purple but the bright purple berries are the showstopper.
  • Blueberries are one that many might not think of for fall color, but the bright red leaves are shockingly beautiful.
  • And hazelnuts are seriously underutilized. Not only do you get nuts, but a bronzy yellow color is a great fall bonus.

