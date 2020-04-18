Grow with KARE: Spring Planters!

It is finally time after all the cold and snow to plant some spring planters. We asked Tonkadale Greenhouse to help us and they sent over a bunch of plants that can handle the cold nights. Pansies, violas, and a few perennials.

We amended my soil because it was replaced recently and we just got some dirt under our finger nails! My pots were planted and then were in outside for the Easter snowstorm and they survived! They are springing back now that the really cold air is past us.