Grow with KARE: Tangletown Farm Tour

"Our Farm to your fork. Truly, the shortest distance between the earth, the hand and the mouth."

PLATO, Minn. — Tangletown farm is in Plato around 1 hour west of the Tangletown Gardens and the Wise Acre Eatery.

We had a tour and learned how this farm is quite impressive as it produces literally everything for both of the businesses.

The Tangletown Farm and Wise Acre Eatery connects guests to the source of their food, most of which comes from Tangletown Gardens' 100 acre farm in rural Plato, MN.

Here, Scottish Highland Cattle, Berkshire and Large Black hogs and free range chickens, ducks and turkeys live stress-free, hormone-free lives with plenty of room to roam.

Fresh produce is grown year-round in their greenhouses and fields ensuring a steady stream of farm fresh goodness delivered to their kitchen all the time.

They are the folks sowing the seeds, nurturing plants and tending the animals in the morning, then delivering the harvest to their restaurant's kitchen in the afternoon—it just doesn't get any more local than that.