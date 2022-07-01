Grow with KARE: Tending to your garden tools

Taking stock of your gardening tools is a great winter chore that will pay off dividends in the spring.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — January is an excellent time to take stock of all your garden tools while you have the time to do so.

Sort through your tools and assess what you have and what new tools you’d like to acquire. You’ll be glad you did once planting season arrives.

It's also a time to make any necessary repairs, tighten hardware, clean tools, sharpen blades and oil up moving parts.

Not only does tool cleaning and maintenance ensure that you have what you need for garden work, but it also will keep your garden free from diseases that may have plagued your garden last season.

