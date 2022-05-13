Grow with KARE: New hybrid petunias

First, you don’t have to deadhead the new hybrid petunias. Second, they continue to bloom without getting leggy like other varieties.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Petunias are one of the most popular summer annuals. New hybrid petunias are a different variety and have a few benefits above others. They tend to be a bit more expensive at the garden center but can be well worth it.

Note: If you do buy the old fashioned petunias, give them a good hard cutback when they get leggy. You’ll be back to lush blooms in a couple weeks.

To keep them looking like they just came out of the garden center all summer long, there are four simple steps to follow:

Give them sun: Petunias love the sun. The more they get, the more they bloom!

Consistent water: Sitting in the hot summer sun means they need consistent water. But not too much! Water when the soil is just starting to get dry. Soggy soil will lead to rotting roots and yellowing leaves.

Fertilizer: All those beautiful blooms need food! Remember the compost tea we made last week? That’s your best bet. Feed them regularly, especially after heavy rain.

Proper container: Make sure they are in the right container with room to grow. Petunias don’t like to be rootbound. Consider repotting them in a bigger container halfway through the summer or put them right in the ground!

