Grow with KARE: 2023 Top 10 Annuals

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — One of our favorite Grow with KARE episodes of the year is always the list of Top 10 Annuals from the U of M’s West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, MN.

Without further ado, here is the 2023 edition!

1. Petunias are a fan favorite and if you’re one of the millions who love them, you might choose Petunia Supertunia Mini Vista® Midnight.

2. But not everyone has a dahlia, so this year’s Dahlia Labella Maggiore Fun Flame will be unique and gorgeous in your garden. Don’t forget to dig up and save the bulb at the end of the season!

3, Portulaca Mojave® Yellow 2023 is another yellow choice and very drought tolerant.

4. Put Scaevola Abianico Blue or Vinca Mega Flow® Orchid in a hanging basket.

5. If you’re looking for pink, choose Begonia Megawatt™ (6) Pink Bronze Leaf Improved for the shade or (7) Celosia Kelos® Candela Pink and (8) Lantana Shamrock™ Peach Improved for the sun.

9. Marigolds are beneficial in the veggie garden and Marigold Mary Orange would make a great border around your vegetables.

10. Finally, Zinnias are also great in the veggies garden or just about any sunny spot. This year, you might try Zinnia Zydeco™ Fire.

As always, these plants are chosen for their uniformity, growth, health/vigor, flower quality and production, insect/disease resistance, and uniqueness. Read the full report and more details on the winners here!

