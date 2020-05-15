Grow with Kare: Top Ten Annuals

MORRIS, Minn. — We love perennials because they come back each year, but only annuals can give us color and blooms all season long.
Thanks to Steve Poppe at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, MN, we have a list to choose from that won't let us down.
This year's top ten annuals make the list for ability to bring strong blooms all season, flower through any kind of weather be it a wet season or drought, resist disease and grow vigorously.
Here they are!
- Begonia x benariensis BIG® Pink Bronze Leaf
- Calibrachoa Cabaret® Good Night Kiss
- Calibrachoa Superbells® Watermelon Punch™
- Coleus Heartbreaker
- Impatiens Beacon™ Salmon
- Marigold Big Duck Orange
- Petunia ColorRush™ Pink
- Petunia Supertunia® Mini Vista™ Indigo IMP
- Verbena EnduraScape™ Pink Bicolor
- Zinnia Magellan™ Pink
Read the full report here to learn more about why each of these top ten made the list.
Look for these favorites at your local garden center this season!
