Grow with Kare: Top Ten Annuals

Here's the best of the best for us this year, thanks to a University of Minnesota researcher.

MORRIS, Minn. — We love perennials because they come back each year, but only annuals can give us color and blooms all season long.

Thanks to Steve Poppe at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, MN, we have a list to choose from that won't let us down.

This year's top ten annuals make the list for ability to bring strong blooms all season, flower through any kind of weather be it a wet season or drought, resist disease and grow vigorously.

Here they are!

Begonia x benariensis BIG® Pink Bronze Leaf

Calibrachoa Cabaret® Good Night Kiss

Calibrachoa Superbells® Watermelon Punch™

Coleus Heartbreaker

Impatiens Beacon™ Salmon

Marigold Big Duck Orange

Petunia ColorRush™ Pink

Petunia Supertunia® Mini Vista™ Indigo IMP

Verbena EnduraScape™ Pink Bicolor

Zinnia Magellan™ Pink

Read the full report here to learn more about why each of these top ten made the list.