Grow with KARE: What to plant in July

It’s not too late to get some veggie seeds planted for harvest this year. Bobby and Laura have a list of crops to get started now!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Sometimes May and June get away from you and nothing much has been done with the garden. Or maybe you’ve spent the beginning of the warm season building a new garden space. Whatever the reason, it’s not too late to get some veggie seeds planted for harvest this year.

Believe it or not, you can plant Cucumbers now! They sprout quickly and will be ready to harvest in September up until the first frost.

Zucchini or another summer squash is also an option that will fruit before the growing season ends.

It’s always a good time to plant kale. This cool season veggie will take you well into fall and even through the frosts that come with it. You’ll be harvesting all the way to winter.

Whether you have your garden going already or not, it’s good to keep planting lettuce every few weeks to get a fresh crop before the summer heat turns it bitter. Harvest when the leaves are still young for the best flavor.

Snow peas and shelling peas planted in July will be ready for picking in mid-October. They can handle the cool weather of fall and actually prefer it!

Both bush and pole varieties of green beans will grow to fruit by mid-September when planted in July.

Lastly, you can add any cool-season vegetable like kohlrabi, carrots, beets or broccoli.

It’s not too late to have a great garden season with planting seeds even if you haven’t even started yet!

