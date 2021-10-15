Grow with KARE: Why Bobby and Laura love daffodils

It’s time now to plant spring bulbs. And while tulips are beautiful, we think daffodils are an even more fantastic choice for a few reasons.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s definitely fall, but we’re thinking spring… specifically daffodils.

First, they are poisonous. And while this isn’t always a good thing, it does keep the rabbits, deer and squirrels from eating your spring display.

Second, with very little effort, they come back year after year and even multiply to give you more blooms than before.

And third, they are excellent at catching and storing nutrients in your soil.

When choosing dads to plant, consider a few different varieties that will make for a longer blooming season.

Early spring varieties like trumpet, large cup and small cup bloom first.

In mid-spring comes Triandrus, cyclaminius, split cup and tazetta.

Double, jonquilla and poeticus hold off blooming until late spring.

The Daffodil Society of Minnesota is a great resource for each of these and more varieties.