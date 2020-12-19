Grow with KARE: Winter greens for indoors and out

When it comes to the base greens, balsam is probably the most common. It's what wreaths are typically made from. It's a great base to build off of.

The possibilities for decorating with winter greens are endless ... Georgia from Len Busch Roses gives us her favorites for both inside and outside decorating.

White pine is a long lasting green to use with beautiful long needles for both indoors and out. Plus is has a great scent.

And so does cedar! Seeded and non-seeded varieties are both great for indoors and out.

Eucalyptus provides scent too. There's the baby variety and seeded eucalyptus, both provide some different texture.

Bay laurel is another great scented green, but this one you'll only want to use indoors. It can't handle the winter temps!

Holly is another one that needs to stay inside. It gets pretty crispy outside. But this is a classic Christmas green for your indoor decorating. The red berries add a great touch of color.

Big and smooth magnolia leaves with their contrasting brown backs are great for adding color and texture too. Use them in and out.

For a finer texture, Carolina sapphire is a total winner. It almost takes the place of lace, in my opinion.

Regardless of which green you choose making them last is key. Inside keep them in water, just like you would flowers.

Outside many choose to use a silt stop spray product.