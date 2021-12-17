Holiday gifts for the gardener

All locally resourced gifts are on the list this year.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — We love talking about gifts for the gardener on your list.

We traveled out to Tonkadale Greenhouse to find some great gifts. They, of course, have a ton to pick from, but one thing they specialize in is pottery. There were several artists represented at Tonkadale, and they all have signage of where they are created.

Bachman's provided a number of local items, but we really loved the burning logs. Handmade in Minnesota, the single log is an easy and enjoyable way to have a fire. Each kiln-dried log is equipped with a carrying handle and non-toxic starter wick, making it a no-fuss option for nearly two hours of log-burning enjoyment. DNR-approved firewood means it's perfect to bring camping, to the lake or to use for making s'mores on the deck.

Do you have any young gardeners on your list? Bobby found these great toys for the budding gardener. The Urban Rooster Shop has many items including their first garden tools, a wheel barrel for kids and more it is available on their website and at Legacy Toys.

Our friends at Minnesota Native Landscapes told us about a gift that will keep on giving throughout the year. They have Heal the Earth Subscription Boxes that are very unique. You get four boxes throughout the year that plump full of ways that you can create your own native landscape.