Grow with KARE: How to deal with fungus gnats

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you’ve notices some buggers flying around your home and plants these days, you’re not alone. Fungus gnats are a common houseplant pest.

It only takes 17 days after a female gnat lays eggs to develop another batch of adults, so you see how they can get out of hand quickly.

But the good news is they are relatively easy to get rid of and prevent with a few simple steps.

The adults don’t live long but you can catch them with yellow sticky traps. These are regularly available at garden centers, Amazon, hardware stores and home improvement stores. Basically anywhere you buy garden gear.

There is also a biological control known as BTI, which is a bacterium that is toxic to the fly larvae. You’ll likely have to apply a few times every five days or so, and can find it under the names Mosquito bits or Gnatrol. We do not recommend chemical pesticides.

Then, avoid overwatering your indoor plants. Fungus gnats thrive in moist soil. Always allow the top layer of soil to dry out in between waterings.

Good luck at getting rid of these little buggers!

