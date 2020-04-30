Interactive map: Spring plant sales 2020

Spring plant sales are the highlight of the season for many gardeners but many have been cancelled or postponed, including the Friends School Plant Sale and Master Gardeners sales.
Others have found a way to continue with the sale incorporating social distancing, curbside pick up and online ordering.
Find one near you on this interactive map and let us know if we've missed any! You can email any me plant sales that aren't on our map to lbetker@kare11.com. We would be happy to include them.
Here's the many that have been cancelled or postponed.
- University of St. Thomas Biology Plant Sale
- Friends School Plant Sale
- Northside & Coulee Montessori 1st Annual Plant Sale
- Anoka County Master Gardeners Plant Sale
- Hennepin County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale
- Burnsville Native Plant Market
- Sherburne County Master Gardeners Plant Sale
- Master Gardeners of Dakota County Spring Plant Sale
- Washington County Master Gardeners Plant Sale
- Ramsey County Master Gardeners Plant Sale
- Landscape Revival: Native Plant Expo and Market – Shoreview (Postponed)
- Landscape Revival: Native Plant Expo and Market – Oakdale (Postponed)
Be sure to zoom in to see all the sales!
- May sales are in blue
- Postponed sales are in red
- July sales are in yellow
- Sales with curbside pickup have a car as the symbol.
