Interactive map: Spring plant sales 2020

Many plant sales have cancelled but several have adapted and are moving ahead with online ordering and curbside pickup. Check out one near you!

Spring plant sales are the highlight of the season for many gardeners but many have been cancelled or postponed, including the Friends School Plant Sale and Master Gardeners sales.

Others have found a way to continue with the sale incorporating social distancing, curbside pick up and online ordering.

Find one near you on this interactive map and let us know if we've missed any! You can email any me plant sales that aren't on our map to lbetker@kare11.com. We would be happy to include them.

Here's the many that have been cancelled or postponed.

University of St. Thomas Biology Plant Sale

Friends School Plant Sale

Northside & Coulee Montessori 1st Annual Plant Sale

Anoka County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

Hennepin County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale

Burnsville Native Plant Market

Sherburne County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

Master Gardeners of Dakota County Spring Plant Sale

Washington County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

Ramsey County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

Landscape Revival: Native Plant Expo and Market – Shoreview (Postponed)

Landscape Revival: Native Plant Expo and Market – Oakdale (Postponed)

Be sure to zoom in to see all the sales!