Landscape Arboretum to open all gardens, trails and collections Friday

CHASKA, Minn. — The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will open all gardens, trails and attractions to visitors starting Friday, July 31 in the next phase of its reopening plan.

During this time, the Arboretum will extend visiting hours and make tickets available to 200 people for each half hour time slot. Arboretum grounds will be open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final tickets of the day will be sold for 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. entrance slots.

Other reopening details include:

All gardens, paths, trails, collections, the new Farm at the Arb, Lake Tamarack, On-Leash Dog Commons and Spring Peeper Meadow are open for visitors.

The first floor of the Oswald Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for visitor information, memberships, Reedy Gallery, the Gift & Garden Store and restrooms. Facemasks are required indoors to comply with the state mandate.

The Andersen Horticultural Library opens Aug. 1, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer members and visitors more access to almost a complete re-opening of the grounds, plus more tickets and longer days to visit the Arboretum this summer,” said Director Peter Moe.

Each visitor must have an advance ticket to enter the grounds. Tickets are free to members and kids 15 and under, and $15 to non-members. Tickets can be purchased on the Arboretum’s website. No on-site ticket sales, refunds or ticket exchanges are available at this time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arboretum has been working with University of Minnesota leadership on a phased approach to reopening that ensures the safety of both visitors and staff. All visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines, and facemasks are required indoors as part of a recent executive order.

Here are some additional details involving Friday's reopening phase:

Picnics are allowed throughout the grounds.

Bicyclists are allowed to ride on Three-Mile Drive. Free to members and kids 15 and under, non-members $15.

All parking lots on Three-Mile Drive are open.

Commercial photographers can use the grounds for photo shoots with purchase of a daily or annual photo pass.

Rentals and reservations for outdoor ceremonies and services are permitted for groups of 50 or less.

Some on-site activities including Yoga in the Gardens, some photography classes and special events like Moth Night have been approved.

Following state guidelines, the Café, Tashjian Bee & Pollinator Discovery Center, Maze Garden, Learning Center, the Green Play Yards, YouBetcha willow structure and Berens Cabin will not be open to the public at this time.