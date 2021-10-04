Grow with KARE: Lawn care calendar

Keep your yard looking healthy and lush with this lawn care timeline from Laura and Bobby.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are so many questions on our Grow with KARE Facebook Page about what to do with your lawn right now. So here’s a timeline of when to do what.

If and only if your lawn is dry, you can lightly rake. But typically this does more damage than good this time of year.

The most popular topic right now is crab grass.

Crab grass germinates when the soil temperature reaches 55 degrees for 24 to 48 hours. This is typically mid-April to mid-May but will vary depending on your specific location. You want to apply the pre-emergent BEFORE the crab grass germinates. A good rule of thumb is to do that when the forsythias are almost done blooming and just before the lilacs bloom. And remember, you only need to do this if you actually have crab grass.

Post-emergent crab grass control can be applied in late May through early July after the crab grass has already started growing.

Laying sod is a job for May or June. The fall months are also a good time to lay sod.

Seeding the lawn is okay to do in May to June, but waiting until August or September if you can is a better option. Same with fertilizing and aerating. Fertilizing too early is a common mistake and forces the grass to grow in a time when it should be dormant.

Broadleaf weed control is also best saved for September through October but May through June is an okay time to do it.

Dethatching is on the fall to do list, not spring.