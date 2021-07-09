Grow with KARE: Plant a fall garden now!

You can still plant some veggies now for a harvest come fall. It’s a great way to extend the gardening season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — By this time of the summer there’s usually some bare garden space from spring plants that have been harvested, seeds that just never came up or a brand-new venture. Either way, you can still plant veggies now for a harvest come fall. It’s a great way to extend the gardening season.

Plus having something growing in the soil keeps it healthy and deters weeds from taking over.

The key is knowing which vegetables, and the secret lies in knowing the “days to maturity." You can find this on your seed packet. Really anything with a maturity of less than 60 days should be worthwhile planting now.

Like...

Carrots

Beets

Cabbage

Peas

Cucumbers

Potatoes

Radish

Onions

Crops that thrive in cool fall conditions are also a good choice.

Like...

Brussel Sprouts

Lettuce

Kale

Broccoli

Kholrabi

Cauliflower

Greens of almost any kind

Surface soil temperatures are in the 80s, which is nice and warm to help seeds sprout fast. Some cucumbers I just planted came up in a few days.