Grow with KARE: Rabbit and deer resistant flowers

If you’re a gardener you’ve probably been the victim of rabbits or deer at one point or another. But planning ahead and choosing flowers that are somewhat rabbit or deer resistant in the first place can spare you a headache later.

But before we go any farther, none of these suggestions are 100% rabbit or deer proof. A hungry rabbit or deer will sometimes eat just about anything.

For perennials, rabbit and deer both tend to stay way from:

salvia

columbine

yarrow

poppies

peonies

bleeding hearts

Russian sage

anything in the allium family

For annuals, try:

sweet alyssum

marigolds

wax begonias

calendula.

And if it’s a shrub you’re looking for, plant:

butterfly bush

boxwood

junipers

viburnum

forsythia

lilacs

cotoneaster

Another thing I’ve discovered in my own yard is that giving the rabbits something else to eat can steer them away from your more precious plants. In my case, the clover in my bee lawn works wonders.