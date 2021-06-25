Grow with KARE: Sun and heat damaged plants

After the hottest start to June with very little rainfall, many of our plants are still struggling. Giving them the right TLC will have them looking great again.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the hottest start to June with very little rainfall, many of our plants are still struggling. Giving them the right TLC will have them looking their best again.

Wilting of course is the first sign of heat stress in a plant. At this stage, simply giving it a good drink of water will perk it back up.

Dropping leaves is another sign, especially for trees. This helps the plant or tree conserve water. Again, give it a good drink.

Vegetables like tomatoes and peppers may drop their blossoms in high heat. But more are on the way.

Sun scorched leaves are another common problem in the heat. Snip off the damaged leaves so the plant can spend its energy on getting healthy again, rather than trying to keep these struggling leaves alive.

If any branches have died off, cut them away.

On extremely hot days moving containers to the shade or providing whatever shade you can for plants in the ground can help prevent any further damage. A big umbrella or tarp can do the trick.