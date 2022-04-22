Grow with KARE: What's blooming at the Arb?

The new Garden Highlights feature on the Arb’s website gives you an interactive map to the best blooms, bark and buds to see right now. And we’re going to find them!

CHASKA, Minn. — We’re ready for a big burst of blooms in what has been a cool and wet spring.

At the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, there’s a great tool to help you find them!

First up, dwarf Dutch iris right near the visitor center. "Harmony," known for its deep blue petals with yellow blotches, this cultivar is always the first to bloom at the Arboretum.

In the Rock Garden we find spring meadow saffron … similar to the crocus you may have in your gardens!

Snowdrops are coming up in the woodland azalea garden and Greater Pasque Flower is coming up in the perennial garden here, and in mine at home!

One of my favorites, the witch hazel, you’ll find it on the tea room terrace.

And that brings us back to another dwarf Dutch iris … this time Pauline on the lilac walk.

And skunk cabbage can be found along the bog boardwalk.

That was fun… like a scavenger hunt that lines up with what you might find in your own neighborhood!

