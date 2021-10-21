Preparing your pumpkins, perennials, & house plants for frost

With frost in the forecast, here are some simple ways to protect your pumpkins and plants.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some parts of the state could see frost overnight, including the Twin Cities. Here are three things to do to prevent the frost from turning your garden to mush, according to Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis.

1. Pumpkins

Gardener J.P. Pizarro says to cover pumpkins with frost cloth, or use an old towel, sheet or blanket. You can leave it at that or add a second layer using a plastic sheet to protect from moisture. Just don't put down the plastic first; it's not warm enough.

"Think about the skin of the pumpkins," Pizarro said. "As soon as they freeze, they start breaking down. So if you cover them or if you bring them in, you really extend the life of them so potentially they will look great until Halloween."

2. Perennials

"There's like this old school of thinking like clean it really well before the snow comes but actually the trend lately goes more into, go easy on the cleaning because actually there's a lot of birds and there's a lot of insects and there's a lot of life that happens in all of this organic matter sitting in your garden," Pizarro said.

He says it's okay to leave any leaves that have fallen on or next to your perennials.

However, that's not the case for house plants.

3. House Plants

Pizarro says to clean house plants before bringing them indoors.

"This is the time of the year where people start bringing houseplants in," he said. "This is the time that you should probably wash really well, treating them with some good insecticide like a systemic one so you make sure not to bring all of that life that happens outdoors into your house plants. Otherwise, in the middle of winter, it becomes your worst nightmare having all of these bugs."

He says tropical plants will benefit from being in warm house conditions.