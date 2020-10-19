Hubbard County first responders rescue man, dog after going missing in the woods

Thorson was wet from falling into the Mississippi River and said he huddled with his dog to stay alive, according to officials.

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — A man and his dog have been rescued Monday after going missing in the woods in the Lasalle Lake area in Fern Township.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday at 7:54 p.m. reporting a man missing.

Phillip Thorson, 67, was in the woods with his dog and a friend when he became ill, officials said.

They were two miles away from the vehicle but Thorson was not able to continue so his friend went to get the truck, but when he came back he could not find Thorson or the dog in their last known location, officials said.

Beltrami County, State Patrol and Sanford Hospital assisted in the search but by 3 a.m. the search was called off and was set to resume in daylight.

At around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies located shoe and dog tracks and also heard a dog bark, which led them to Thorson and the dog.

Thorson had minor frostbite but is otherwise fine, first responders said.

