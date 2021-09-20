KARE in the Air: Afton Apple

'Tis the season for apple picking, and a look from the air shows that this Hastings-area orchard is ready for harvest.

AFTON, Wisconsin — The temps are cooling off, the days are getting shorter — sure signs that apple picking season is here.

Our latest installment of KARE in the Air takes us over Afton Apple in Washington County, not far from the Mississippi River.

Like many in the business of agriculture the drought of 2021 made the season trickier, but irrigation pulled the family operation through.

Apples are ripe for the picking and should be good until a deep freeze hits, usually around Halloween. Visitors to Afton Apple have also been treated to seeing monarch butterflies fluttering in the zinnia fields.