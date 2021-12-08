KARE in the Air: Historic Stillwater

It was in Stillwater back in 1848 that the first territorial convention was held to establish Minnesota as a state.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Stillwater is a great place to hang out in the summer... shops, bars and restaurants, and of course, the spectacular and pristine St. Croix River... but the community is no "Johnny come lately."

The latest installment of our summer drone series KARE in the Air takes us over what some consider the actual historic birthplace of Minnesota.

Discover Stillwater says the lumber industry made the town famous, with its riverside mills filling thousands of rail cars with white and Norway pine. The sheer volume of the enterprise helped put Stillwater among the largest markets in the world.