KARE in the Air: KARE 11 Studios in Golden Valley

The cement bunker has been home to channel 11, and its various network affiliations, since 1974.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Our "KARE in the Air" summer series is designed to give viewers a birds-eye view of some of Minnesota's most picturesque and iconic locations. Our talented photojournalists deploy the news department drones to present these scenes in a way you likely haven't enjoyed before.

We didn't have to travel far for our latest location... KARE 11 Studios in always-sunny (or so we like to say) Golden Valley.

The station has been here on the corner of Highway 55 and Boone Ave. N since 1974, when the operation relocated from the Calhoun Beach Club on the banks of Bde Maka Ska. At that point the station call letters were WTCN, and it wasn't until 1986 that we became KARE after a very brief stint as WUSA.

While the exterior of the building is far from the high-tech media palaces some stations employ, it does feature at least one groundbreaking detail... an outdoor weather studio. KARE was one of the first stations in the country to actually do the weather outside, with one-time meteorologist Paul Douglas garnering all kinds of attention for doing his forecasts smack dab in the middle of Minnesota's wild weather fluctuations. Rain, snow, heat... viewers get to see the current conditions up close.