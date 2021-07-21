KARE in the Air: Mill Ruins Park

Our summer drone series takes us over the historic site on the Mississippi, where flour and saw mills once helped put Minneapolis on the world map.

MINNEAPOLIS — To understand a city's present, it helps to have a grasp of the past.

Mill Ruins Park in Minneapolis is a historic location on the Mississippi River, where during the 19th century flour and saw mills were powered by a steady flow of water streaming over St. Anthony Falls.

The National Park Service says the mills and canals along the river made up the largest direct-drive, water-powered facilities in the world, and helped Minneapolis carve out a reputation as a global food producer.

Mill Ruins Park officially opened in 2001. Visitors can check out the archaeological excavation of the site, navigate catwalks for a birds-eye view of the mill ruins, or walk across the Stone Arch Bridge to take in St. Anthony Falls. It's considered the only waterfall on the entire Mississippi River.

The Stone Arch Bridge, crossable by either walking or biking, links Mill Ruins Park on the west side of the river and Father Hennepin Bluffs Park on the east bank.

A visit to the nearby Mill City Museum can also shed additional light on Mill Ruins Park and it's colorful history.