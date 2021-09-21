KARE in the Air: MN Landscape Arboretum annual garden

Our ongoing drone series takes us over the colorful display, which is comprised of 25 to 30,000 plants.

CHANHASSEN, Minn — If you're looking to soak in the last splash of summer color ahead of fall's arrival, we have a solid option.

Our KARE in the Air drone series takes us over the annual garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Belinda Jensen tells us every year how breathtaking this showcase is. Spring gardeners plant 25 to 30 thousand annuals here in different color schemes.

Those interested in seeing the arboretum's annual garden in person and not just from the sky had best hustle... they'll be turning it over soon.

Here are some additional factoids about the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Founded in 1958, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum welcomes, informs and inspires all through outstanding displays, protected natural areas, horticultural research and education.

The grounds feature more than 1,200 acres of gardens, plant collections and trails.

Honeycrisp, SweetTango, First Kiss and Zestar! apples were all developed at the Arboretum, along with more than 98 cold-hardy fruit introductions.

Cold-hardy grape research at the Arboretum has inspired Minnesota’s burgeoning wine industry with the introduction of new grape breeds, including Marquette, Frontenac, La Crescent and Itasca.

The arboretum is creating a seed bank for plants native to Minnesota, including native orchids, carnivorous plants and more though their Plant Conservation Program.

Around 55,000 children visit each year for field trips, Plantmobile classes and summer camps.

USA Today readers named the arboretum 2019's Best Botanical Garden.