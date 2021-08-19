KARE in the Air: MN State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights

Our latest installment of our summer drone series takes us to the 322 acres that serve as home to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here are some facts about this much-loved place in Falcon Heights: The fair employs 80 people full time on the grounds year around, hiring another 450 in seasonal staff when summer rolls around.

The fairgrounds are renowned for beautiful gardens and unusual architecture reflecting the art deco and Works Progress Administration eras when they were built.

Hundreds of events are held on the fairgrounds throughout the year outside the fair's 12-day run, including horse and livestock competitions, merchandise sales, expositions, car shows and more.